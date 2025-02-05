Jets Country

NFL Mock Draft: Jets Shockingly Pass On Mason Graham, Draft Star RB

Would the Jets pick a running back at pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft?

Zach Pressnell

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a tough decision to make with their first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. There are a few prospects, including Michigan's star defensive tackle Mason Graham, who have been closely connected to the Jets this offseason. Graham seems like the perfect running mate to pair alongside Quinnen Williams.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com recently predicted the Jets would make a shocking decision and pass on Graham at pick No. 7. Instead, Zierlein projected the Jets would take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with their top 10 selection.

"The analytics community won't like this pick, but so be it," Zierlein wrote. "The Jets have a stagnant attack, and Breece Hall has not reached 1,000 yards rushing in any of his three seasons. Jeanty provides instant adrenaline to the offense and creates buzz in Aaron Glenn's first season as head coach.

In the NFL, it's almost common knowledge that running backs come and go. Drafting one in the top 10 is almost certainly a bad idea.

But the Dallas Cowboys did it with Ezekiel Elliott and it worked out great. The New York Giants did it with Saquon Barkley and he's been generational. If there's any running back to pick in the top 10, it's Jeanty.

The Boise State product is coming off a college season in which he posted video game numbers. The 21-year-old carried the ball 374 times for 2,601 yards, and 29 touchdowns. The Jets would almost certainly be getting a game-changing talent if they select him.

But there's no reason to hold onto Breece Hall if they do so. New York could freely trade Hall to another team if it has Jeanty in its sights.

