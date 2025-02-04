Jets Linked To Franchise-Altering Draft Day Trade To Replace Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets have a major decision to make with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Do they try to run it back with the 41-year-old signal caller or do they turn the page in hopes of a brighter day in the post-Rodgers era?
FanSided's John Buhler recently suggested the Jets could trade up to pick No.1 from pick No. 7 in the draft, likely to draft a quarterback to replace Rodgers. Buhler's hypothetical trade saw the Jets trade pick No. 7, a 2025 3rd-round pick, and a 2026 1st-round pick for the top selection in this year's draft.
"While there is a chance either the Cleveland Browns or the New Orleans Saints attempt to move up to No. 1 in a deal with the Titans, the New York Jets are the first team who might actually be interested in doing it," Buhler wrote. "They have a new head coach and general manager combo in Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey coming over from Detroit and Denver, respectively. It serves them to flip their roster quickly.
"Simply put, the Jets have to make a decision on Aaron Rodgers sooner rather than later. Two years in, and the Jets still stink. Gang Green has many other holes to fill picking at No. 7, but that may have more to do with it not being financially advantageous to take a quarterback with that pick. For that reason, they only move up six spots from No. 7 to No. 1 in a deal with the Titans for a quarterback."
If the Jets are looking to move on from Rodgers and they really like one of the quarterbacks in this year's draft, this is the move to make. Either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward would likely pack a lot more potential than any signal caller the Jets could land in free agency.
