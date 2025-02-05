NFL Rumors: Long-Overdue Jets Front Office Changes Are On Horizon
The New York Jets already have begun making changes to their front office -- and more moves reportedly are on the horizon.
First-year general manager Darren Mougey recently fired Greg Nejmeh, the co-director of pro personnel, and David Socie, the senior director of football administration, according to multiple Wednesday reports. He then replaced Nejmeh with former Denver Broncos scout Rob Paton.
And this is just the beginning, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.
"One of the odd things about the Jets has been a lack of change in the personnel and scouting department despite different GMs and all the losing in the last 14 years," Costello wrote Wednesday on the X platform. "Looks like Mougey and (head coach Aaron) Glenn will be making changes. I would expect more moves after the Draft."
Costello's report isn't surprising. Mougey understandably wants to hire people with whom he's familiar, but some Jets staffers could linger until after the draft, as New York will want them to finish the work they've started.
Regardless, the Jets are entering a new era -- for better or for worse.
