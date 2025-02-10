NFL Rumors: New Update On How Jets Will Handle Aaron Rodgers Exit
We now know that Aaron Rodgers won't be back with the New York Jets next season, but when will his exit become official?
That remains to be seen, but it sounds like the Jets will handle the situation with care.
On Sunday, multiple reports revealed the Jets won't retain Rodgers in 2025. And subsequent reporting offered insight into how New York will go about moving on from one of the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
From SNY-TV's Connor Hughes: "There is still a tremendous amount of respect from the Jets to Aaron Rodgers. They plan on handling the next week or so as such. He's a four-time MVP and first-ballot Hall of Famer who chose to come to New York -- that's not lost on ownership, upper management, or this new regime. I would not expect anything 'official' to come from the team today/Super Bowl Sunday. That will come when time is right. With that said: Aaron Rodgers will retire or play elsewhere in 2025."
From SI's Albert Breer: "There was a lot of discussion among the Jets' new brass on Aaron Rodgers the last couple weeks. They wanted to handle the situation with respect, which is why they flew Rodgers in -- they wanted it to be in-person -- late last week."
Where the Jets go from here at quarterback remains to be seen. They hold the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a selection that might put they in range to choose a top quarterback prospect. New York also could explore free agency and/or the trade market for a veteran solution.
Either way, the Jets will look much different next season.
