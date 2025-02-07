Mekhi Becton Uses 1 Word To Describe Difference Between Jets, Eagles
It's safe to say that Mekhi Becton doesn't miss playing for the New York Jets.
Following four injury-riddled, losing-filled seasons with the Jets, Becton played all but two games for the Philadelphia Eagles this season and projects as a starter in Super Bowl LIX. He also has made a successful transition to offensive guard after playing both tackle positions in New York.
During Super Bowl media availability this week, Becton was asked to describe the difference between the Jets' culture and what he's experienced in Philly.
"I would say they're very confident," Becton said, via Roundtable Sports. "I would say the Philly organization is very confident. They know what they're about to do; they know what they're gonna do -- and they're gonna go do it."
It's hard to blame Becton for feeling that way. The Jets were a disorganized mess the last few seasons, necessitating the organizational overhaul they've undergone since the start of the offseason. New York now is led by head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.
Will owner Woody Johnson enable Glenn and Mougey to establish a winning culture? Time will tell.
