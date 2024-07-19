NFL Talent Evaluator Throws Brutal Shade at Jets' Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets head into NFL training camp looking to gear up for what they hope will be a 2024 season to remember. Right now, they're receiving hype as a potential sleeper Super Bowl contender.
While a lot of that hype is due to the return of superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets defense is also a big part of the equation.
Led by names like Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley, and Quinnen Williams, New York should have one of the best, if not the best, defenses in the NFL. Gardner, in particular, has become a popular star among fans.
Since coming into the NFL, Gardner has been one of the most dangerous coverage cornerbacks in the league. While many fans amd media members love him, there are many who dislike him as well.
In a recent article published by ESPN, some of that hate for Gardner can be seen.
When talking to NFL execs around the league, one talent evaluator did not hold back from throwing major shade at the Jets star.
"One of the most overrated players in the league. You could call holding on him every play."
Another scouting director took a differing opinion. He is very high on Gardner's ability at cornerback.
"He doesn't get a lot of balls thrown at him. He locks down and has been that good where teams throw away and don't test him. That alone tells me something."
Throughout his first two NFL seasons, Gardner has put up big-time numbers. He has recorded 132 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, two interceptions, and 32 defended passes.
Gardner may only have two interceptions, but that is due to opposing quarterbacks not wanting to throw his way. When they do, the receiver they're targeting doesn't usually have much success.
At just 23 years old, Gardner truly is one of the top up-and-coming stars in the NFL. He hasn't even come close to reaching his full potential, which is a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.
It will be interesting to see what kind of season he has in 2024. Will his third year in the league be his best? Will opposing offenses start figuring out ways to exploit him?
Only time will tell, but New York feels very good about their defense and rightfully so.