NFL Top 100: Jets Star Surprisingly Plummets 50 Spots
The New York Jets are fortunate to have one of the best overall defensive players in football but he didn't land in the same area on the NFL's annual top 100 list as he did last year.
Three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams cracked the list last year at No. 37 but dropped 50 spots and landed at No. 87 heading into the 2025 season.
"No. 87 - Quinnen Williams," NFL.com's Bobby Kownack shared. "2024 stats: 16 games | 37 tackles | 8 tfl | 6 sacks | 18 QBH. Williams is good enough that even down years net Pro Bowls. The affable DT, a Pro Bowler three seasons straight, remains a force to be reckoned with, though he wasn’t his usual run-stuffing self in 2024. His 50-spot drop in the Top 100 mirrors the 32.9 decrease in his PFF run defense grade (90.4 to 57.5). Regardless, Williams was -- as always -- a plus-pass rusher from the interior, and you can bet he’s raring to reclimb the ranks under a new regime in Gotham.
"NFL Pro Insight for Williams: Quinnen Williams generated pressure on 11.2 percent of his pass rushes on early downs, the fifth-highest rate among defensive tackles (minimum 150 pass rushes). Williams has now finished top five in early down pressure rate generated in back-to-back seasons."
Williams was good last year with six sacks, 18 quarterback hits, and 37 total tackles in 16 games played. This is just one list, but certainly should be some bulletin board material for the 27-year-old.
