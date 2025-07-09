Jets Training Camp: How To Buy Tickets, Public Practice Dates
The New York Jets shared a look into training camp on Wednesday and it's not going to be long until fans can see the team in action.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt took to social media to shared that New York currently has seven public training camp practices scheduled.
The dates are as followed:
July 25
July 26
July 31
August 2
August 7
August 12 (with Giants)
August 19
August 20
The team announced that tickets will go on sale on July 10th. Season ticket holder presale will kick off at 11 a.m. ET followed by the general sale at 2 p.m. ET.
It's going to be an exciting season in New York. At the very least, it's going to be different from the last few. With superstars like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams no longer with the franchise, things are certainly much more quiet. That has been something that new head coach Aaron Glenn talked about wanting to be the case. Glenn preached about "moving in silence" and the team has done just that throughout the offseason so far.
There have been plenty of moves made, but very few leaks or even rumors ahead of moves unlike in the past. If fans want to know what's going on with the franchise, the perfect opportunity to do so will be at training camp itself. Fans will have the chance to buy their tickets starting on Thursday. Training camp is right around the corner and with that, the 2025 NFL also isn't far away now.
More NFL: Ex-Jets Coach Is Sick Of Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers