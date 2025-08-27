NFL World Reacts To Ex-Jets Malachi Corley Signing With Browns
One of the most talked about players in camp for the New York Jets this offseason has been wide receiver Malachi Corley.
The 23-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2024 National Football League with the No. 65 overall pick. He didn't latch on last year and had just three catches for 16 yards in nine games. Corley didn't catch on with New York and the new front office clearly wasn't as high on him as the old one.
When the Jets announced their roster cuts by Tuesday's deadline, the most prominent -- and unexpected one -- certainly was the young receiver.
It didn't take him long to find a new home, though. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that Corley is signing with the Cleveland Browns' practice squad with a chance at an early elevation.
Did the Jets make the right decision moving on from Malachi Corley?
"Sources: Former Jets WR Malachi Corley is signing with the Browns," Schultz said. "I’m told Corley had multiple opportunities on the open market, and ultimately chose Cleveland...Malachi Corley is still just 23 years old. The plan is to start on the practice squad with a chance to get elevated early in the season. His skillset, if used correctly, could be a weapon in today’s NFL."
Unsurprisingly, Corley's signing in Cleveland led to plenty of opinions from fans on social media.
Corley is a guy who has plenty of talent. In 2023, he finished up his college career with 79 catches, 984 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 12 games for Western Kentucky. The year before, he had 101 catches, 1,295 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.
Things didn't work out in New York for Corley, but he is just 23 years old so it's not shocking that a team quickly took a chance on him. Cleveland has been a pretty odd team to follow throughout the offseason with all of the quarterbacks in town and dysfunction. Now, they are getting a talented receiver with plenty of questions still around him.
More NFL: Winners And Losers From Jets Roster Cuts