Winners And Losers From Jets Roster Cuts
It's that time of the year.
The National Football League season is really just about to kick off. This couldn't be any more clear right now, especially because of the fact that training camp and preseason are behind us and teams had to get their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline. It passed on Aug. 26th at 4 p.m. and later on that evening, the New York Jets gave a look at their initial 53-man roster.
It will change before Week 1, but the initial roster brought some surprises, as is the case each year. Shortly after the roster was released, we shared initial reactions and takes on winners and losers from the initial roster. Now that more time has passed, have those changed?
Jets 53-Man Roster: Winners, Losers, Key Takeaways
Here's an updated look at the winners and losers from roster cut-down week for the Jets:
WINNERS:
Xavier Gipson, WR
This one remains the same. The receiver position was arguably the most up in the air heading into the cuts. Gipson squeaked onto the initial roster to the surprise of some.
Isaiah Davis, RB
Davis missed a chunk of camp but is healthy enough for the team to put him on the initial 53-man roster. The Jets also cut Donovan Edwards which is at least a positive sign for the young running back's role moving forward.
Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE
Not shocking, but another guy who missed time in camp. The fact that he's on the initial roster bodes well for his availability.
LOSERS:
Malachi Corley, WR
This one remains the same and is also obvious. Corley is entering his second year in the NFL after being selected in the third round last year, but he missed the cut after a rough summer.
Jamaal Pritchett/Brandon Smith, WRs
More receivers not making the cut. These two were in similar boats. They didn't have the same level of buzz as Corley, but also missed the cut in a surprising receiver room.
Brady Cook, QB
After the final preseason game, it seemed like Cook had an easy spot on the roster. Alas, he also was on the chopping block.
