NFL Writer Believes New York Jets Robert Saleh is On Hot Seat
Expectations are high for the New York Jets as they prepare for the 2024 season in training camp. After their 2023 season was thrown for a loop because of Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury, the band has been brought back for another run.
There were zero major changes made to the coaching staff and front office. Essentially everyone received a pass for the 2023 campaign because so much of the team’s success hinged on Rodgers.
With Rodgers looking healthy and partaking in training camp, there are no excuses this year. Something has to be accomplished on the field this season or there will be some major changes made.
When teams struggle, the first person normally to go is the head coach. That is why it should come as no surprise that New York head coach Robert Saleh is thought to be on the hot seat.
Over at Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon went around the league and shared temperature checks for some head coaches. Saleh was one of the people he highlighted and Gagnon believes the temperature is hot under his seat.
“Saleh deserves credit for what he's done with a very talented D in New York, and he'd arguably be a victim of circumstances if a lot of the Jets' failures have to do with their decision to roll the dice on Rodgers. Call him a scapegoat or chalk it up to him being a better defensive coach than head coach. Regardless, he's on thin ice,” Gagnon wrote.
Saleh is lucky that he is getting a fourth season as the Jets head coach. Not many people would get to keep their jobs when they have failed as consistently at it as he has.
In three seasons at the helm, Saleh has gone 18-33. Back-to-back 7-10 campaigns have been put together, which speaks volumes to just how good of a defensive unit he has put together.
But, for as good as the defense has been, the offense has been inept. He and his staff failed to develop Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson being thrown into the fire on Day 1 as the starter was certainly questionable.
As Gagnon noted, not all of the blame can be placed on Saleh for the organization going all-in on Rodgers as a result of Wilson’s failed development. But, someone will have to receive the blame if things don’t work out.
Woody Johnson isn’t going to fire himself, which puts Saleh squarely on the chopping block. If their playoff drought of 13 seasons isn’t snapped this year at the very least, he is toast.