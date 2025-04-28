NFL Writer Claims Popular Jets Draft Pick Was 'Best Pick Of Draft'
The 2025 NFL Draft was a resounding success for the New York Jets. They were able to land players like offensive tackle Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor in the early rounds. Both of these players will likely be plu and play options for the Jets this season.
But they added a lot of talent down the board, too. The entire draft seemed like a success for New York.
FanSided's Mike Phillips recently listed who he believes was every team's best draft pick of the NFL Draft. When he got to the Jets, he listed their first-round selection of Membou as New York's best pick of the draft.
"The first draft for the new regime in Florham Park focused on substance over style, which is perfectly encapsulated by the pick of Membou at No. 7 overall," Phillips wrote. "Membou will slide right into the open hole the Jets have at right tackle and give the group a chance to be a Top 5 unit in the league with all of its starters under the age of 30."
It seems like a layup to consider the Membou selection as New York's best pick of the draft. He's a franchise offensive tackle with the potential to be one of the best offensive tackles in the league.
Tyler Warren was also in play at pick No. 7, but Membou was the right selection, especially considering the Jets were able to land Taylor in the second round.
More NFL: Mel Kiper Reveals His Opinion On Jets' 2025 Draft Class