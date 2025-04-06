NFL Writer Floats Wild Jets-Broncos Blockbuster Trade
We're at a point in the offseason in which things have somewhat slowed down.
The first week of free agency leads to a flurry of deals, but it has died down since. There are a lot of guys out there for the taking still, but the NFL Draft is quickly approaching and teams have turned their focus there.
We surely will see free agent moves ahead of the NFL Draft, but most of the speculation right now is about who is visiting which team.
With things slowing down, speculation has run rampant across the league about possible moves although the vast majority will never happen. The New York Jets have been the center of a lot of speculation and one player that has popped up is running back Breece Hall. He's one of the more dynamic running backs in the league when healthy but he had an up-and-down 2024 season.
The most likely option is that Hall will be with the team in 2025, but that hasn't stopped trade chatter. FanSided's Mike Mitchell even floated the Denver Broncos as a fit.
"The NY Jets and Broncos could make a Breece Hall trade reality," Mitchell said. "Several NFL teams would pick up the phone if Jets GM Darren Mougey called them to shop Hall's services. However, the one logical connection that makes sense is Mougey's last team, the Denver Broncos.
"After all, the former assistant Broncos general manager strongly connects to Denver GM George Paton and has George's brother Rob as his right-hand man. On top of that is the connection that new Jets senior advisor Rick Spielman has with all the parties involved. Furthermore, Denver and New York's head coaches, Sean Payton and Aaron Glenn, two of Bill Parcells' disciples, also strongly connect with Glenn cutting his chops as a coach working under Payton."
This is just a hypothetical and doesn't seem likely but goes to show what type of speculation is out there right now with things slow around the league.
