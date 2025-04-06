Jets Top Pick Reportedly Being Eyed For Blockbuster Trade
The New York Jets have one of the top picks in the upcoming National Football League Draft.
New York has the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft but could it end up making a change? Former Atlanta sports radio host Jeff Benedict shared on Saturday that he's heard that the Atlanta Falcons reportedly have contacted the Jets about a potential trade to land the No. 7 pick.
"I'm told Falcons have reached out to Jets to swap (Draft picks No. 7 and No. 15) as they eye Jalon Walker," Benedict said. "(Front office) wants to make a splash with pass rush and feel that Parsons is no longer attainable. With (the New Orleans Saints) and (the Carolina Panthers) both needing pass rush, Falcons want to beat them to Walker. If a trade happens, it'll be a draft night situation and more than likely means they also give up 2026 first as well."
If the Jets could land the No. 15 pick as well as a first-round pick next year, maybe this would be worth consideration unless New York loves someone at No. 7 that it thinks won’t drop. While this is the case, this still seems somewhat surprising.
As Benedict noted, we likely wouldn’t hear more about something like this until closer to the NFL Draft. It will kick off on April 24th. Will New York make a trade that day? We will find out in under three weeks.
