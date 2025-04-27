Jets Country

NFL Writer Lists Jets' Draft Pick As 'Worst Value Pick' In NFL Draft

How will the Jets' pick of Arian Smith work out for them?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team wide receiver Arian Smith of Georgia (11) runs through a hole during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team wide receiver Arian Smith of Georgia (11) runs through a hole during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The New York Jets came into the NFL Draft with a huge need for pass catchers. In the second round, New York added a tight end and in the fourth round, it added wide receiver Arian Smith.

But not everybody in the media thinks highly of the Smith pick.

Dan Treacy of Sporting News recently tabbed the Jets' selection of Smith as one of the worst value picks in the entire NFL Draft.

"The Jets needed to add some pass-catchers in this draft and did so between second-round TE Mason Taylor and fourth-round WR Arian Smith," Treacy wrote. "Smith, however, might have been a whiff early in the fourth round with Elic Ayomanor and Jalen Royals among the receivers still on the board.

"It's hard to find many positive traits for Smith outside of his speed. Speed matters, but it rarely outweighed the drop issues Smith had at Georgia. The 23-year-old routinely hurt the Bulldogs with drops in 2024, and the Jets can ill afford to add another unreliable player to a receiving corps that has very little outside of Garrett Wilson."

As a prospect, Smith has some solid traits. His incredible speed makes him worth a flier in the fourth round, but it's tough to stomach the fact that New York passed on Elic Ayomanor. Ayomanor is one of the more polished wide reciever prospects from this off-season's draft class.

I wouldn't call the Smith pick a bad value pick, but there were definitely some better options on the board. In the end, the Georgia speedster is likely to get his chance with the Jets and adding his speed opposite of Garrett Wilson could be quite the weapon.

