NFL Writer Makes Bold Breece Hall-Jets Statement
The New York Jets have a lot to prove this season. Following a few disappointing years, especially last season, the team has essentially rebuilt a lot of their roster, including their quarterback, heading into the season.
But there are some players on the roster with a lot to prove right now, too.
NJ.com's Andy Vasquez recently listed Hall as one of the players with the most to prove on the Jets this season.
"At this point, the Jets probably wouldn’t get much in return for Hall. And given his massive upside, which we saw flashes of in his rookie and second years, he’s much more valuable on a roster that hopes to be competitive in 2025," Vasquez wrote. "Hall should be highly motivated to prove he has put his confidence issues in 2024 behind him as he heads into a contract year, and if he looks anything like the dual threat weapon who was among the top five in yards from scrimmage in 2024 – when he was less than 100% as he recovered from a torn ACL – that could be a very good thing for the Jets."
While Hall wasn't at his best last season, he needs to turn it up to the next level in 2025. The Jets need him to do so.
Hall is entering a contract year, so his play this season will largely determine his worth in free agency, whether with the Jets or elsewhere.
Either way, Justin Fields and the Jets offense needs Hall to be the dynamic playmaker that everybody knows he can be.
