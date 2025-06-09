NFL Writer Makes Bold Prediction for Justin Fields-Led Jets
The New York Jets made a lot of moves this offseason in order to flip the page from a disastrous season last year. They got rid of some of the coaching staff and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a start. They quickly hired Aaron Glenn as the new head coach of the team before signing Justin Fields to take over at quarterback.
Still, there's a lot to prove in the Big Apple this season. Glenn has to prove he belongs as a head coach and Fields has to prove he can win games as a starting quarterback in the league. Not everybody has incredibly high hopes for this duo either.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a record prediction for each team in the NFL. Scataglia predicted the Jets would go 8-9 this season, but even more shocking, they predicted New York would finish ahead of the Miami Dolphins and just one game behind second place in the AFC East.
"I have been low on the New York Jets, but the roster is quite good, and Aaron Glenn's coaching style could be enough to help the Jets scrape together eight wins in 2025," Scataglia wrote.
An 8-9 record would exceed a lot of expectations for year one of the Fields era in New York and it would likely buy him another chance to start for the Jets beyond 2025.
If the Jets can begin to slowly climb their way up the ladder of the AFC East, fans may begin to buy in to what the front office is selling. Although it's a tough task to top the Buffalo Bills at the top of the division, a Wild Card berth in the next two or three years would be a massive step in the right direction for Fields and company.
