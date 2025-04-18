NFL Writer Makes 'Insanely Bold' Jets Draft Prediction
The New York Jets added a new general manager, head coach, and quarterback among plenty of other upgrades this offseason. Now, the Jets can turn to the NFL Draft to continue adding talented players to their roster.
New York could look to land players like Armand Membou or Tyler Warren with their No. 7 overall pick. Players down the board are incredibly talented, too.
One NFL writer is already prepared to look past this NFL Draft, though.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently made a very bold NFL Draft prediction and it has nothing to do with the 2025 NFL Draft. Scataglia is already looking ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft. He predicted the Jets would land a top five pick in next off-season's draft and that they would use that selection to draft UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
"Nico Iamaleava just transferred to UCLA and had an interesting fallout with Tennessee," Scataglia wrote. "While this may have rubbed people the wrong way, he's one of the more talented QBs in the country and could be a top-5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft."
As Scataglia suggests, this is quite the insanely bold prediction.
First of all, there hasn't been much at all to indicate Iamaleava would be worth a top five pick in next season's draft. In fact, the former Tennessee signal caller likely tanked a bit of his draft stock with the dramatic falling out he experienced with the Volunteers.
Secondly, it's almost impossible to know where the Jets will be picking in next season's draft. New York is under new leadership with a new franchise quarterback.
All in all, this is, as Scataglia writes, insanely bold.
