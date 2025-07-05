NFL Writer Predicts Jets' 2025 Win Total: 'How Does This Implode?'
The New York Jets enter the 2025 NFL season with cautious optimism.
With new leadership at the helm, the Jets will aim to improve on their disappointing 5-12 record from 2024 and end the longest active playoff drought in North American professional sports.
But what are realistic expectations for Aaron Glenn's squad, from a win-loss standpoint?
NFL writer Jacob Robinson of The Athletic recently placed New York's expected win total at 5.5 and wondered aloud if (and how) everything might go wrong for the Jets this season.
"Key question: How does this implode?" Robinson wrote.
"I asked the same question last year, as New York seemed primed to build off 2023’s Zach Wilson-led 7-10 finish. They somehow got more dysfunctional while extending their playoff drought to 14 years."
"(Will New York be) better than 2024?" Robinson continued.
"Not sure. Leaning on a run game built behind an above-average offensive line and a defense that should bounce back under HC Aaron Glenn, the Jets should be better than 2024’s 5-12 record. How much better? That all hinges on (Justin) Fields."
Fields, 26, signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets in March.
When looking at New York optimistically, it seems like Fields’ dual-threat ability could complement a robust, three-headed running game led by Breece Hall (supported by an improved offensive line). The Jets' defense, now operating within Glenn's vision, could rebound to something closer to its 2022-2023 form, when it ranked among the NFL’s best. With stars like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, the unit has obvious talent.
If Fields thrives and the defense regains its edge, the Jets could surprise a lot of people.
