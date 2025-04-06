NFL Writer Predicts Jets Will Make Franchise-Changing Draft Day Decision
The New York Jets signed free agent quarterback Justin Fields earlier this offseason. Fields seems to be the new franchise quarterback in New York, so the Jets could use the upcoming NFL Draft to help build the team around him.
But, some NFL Draft experts don't expect New York to use all their picks to build the team around Fields. In fact, some expect the Jets to draft Fields' successor this season, before the 26-year-old suits up for head coach Aaron Glenn.
Mike Moraitis of Sporting News recently predicted the Jets would land Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with their second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"The Jets are going to find out pretty quickly that Fields is not the long-term answer the franchise desperately needs at quarterback," Moraitis wrote. "Dart gives the Jets another option after Fields gets his shot in 2025."
The idea that the Jets will draft a quarterback this season has been circulating through the media for the last few weeks, and it makes some sense. Fields hasn't proven much in the NFL and there's a chance the Jets find out very quickly that he's not the answer.
With that in mind, using a second, third, or fourth round pick on a signal caller with the potential to develop into a quality NFL quarterback wouldn't be a bad idea. Dart is the best quarterback prospect available after the top two, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, go off the board. Landing the Ole Miss product with their second round pick would be a good pickup for the Jets.
Unfortunately, there's not much of a chance that Dart makes it this far. If he doesn't go in the top 15, a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers could draft him at pick No. 21. The New Orleans Saints could also draft him ahead of New York.
The pick would be good for the Jets, but it's unlikely to be available.
