NFL Writer Reveals 'Best-Case Scenario' For Jets Offense
The New York Jets took a huge leap by cutting Aaron Rodgers and signing Justin Fields to be their new quarterback.
But Fields has looked solid during training camp so far. There's a chance he could play himself into a longer-term deal with the Jets if he sees a lot of success in year one.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report recently suggested the "best-case scenario" for the Jets offense would be Fields emerging as a potential franchise option at quarterback.
"The Jets signed Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason, so it would be pretty easy to move on after this year. He's going to get every chance to show they don't have to, though," Ballentine wrote. "Fields wasn't in the best position to succeed when he was drafted in Chicago, and he ended up splitting the starting role with Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh last season.
"The Jets have a promising trio of backs in Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. If offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand can emulate some of the dynamic running game from the Lions, then the Jets could overcome their lack of receiving options outside of Garrett Wilson to be an above-average offense."
The Jets desperately need Fields to perform like a QB1. They committed $40 million to him in the offseason, taking a leap by cutting Rodgers.
Fields doesn't have much help on offense, so if he sees some success this year, it would be due to his development as a quarterback. The Jets could realistically put up a record over .500 if Fields finds success in Tanner Engstrand's offense.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With $5 Million Pass Catcher