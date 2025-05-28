NFL Writer Reveals Justin Fields' Biggest Obstacle With Jets
The New York Jets made the bold decision to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers shortly after hiring Aaron Glenn to be the team's new head coach. After this, the Jets signed free agent Justin Fields to replace Rodgers and take over as the franchise signal caller in New York.
But not everybody has high hopes for Fields. In fact, it seems like a good majority of the league is ready to write him off. But none of that matters as long as the Jets have belief in the young signal caller.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently shared the biggest obstacle in the way for every starting quarterback in the league. When he got to Fields and the Jets, Gagnon identified a "short leash" as Fields' biggest obstacle this season.
"Fields has steadily improved and still has a chance to become a solid NFL quarterback, but will the Jets have enough patience? This team faces plenty of pressure and the signal-caller is well-supported," Gagnon wrote. "He has to perform quickly, though."
It's hard to imagine the Jets have Fields on too short of a leash. If this was the case, it would have made sense for the Jets to add a quarterback in the draft, especially considering how far player like Kyle McCord, Shedeur Sanders, and Will Howard fell down the draft board.
If Fields struggles for all 17 games, the team likely won't bring him back next season. But it's hard to imagine they'll bench him if he struggles early in the season. It's unlikely Fields will have an incredibly short leash, especially with no talented depth behind him.
