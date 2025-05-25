Ex-Jets Draft Bust Named Seahawks' 'Most Dangerous Addition'
The New York Jets used the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to select talented quarterback Sam Darnold.
Unfortunately, Darnold would never succeed with the Jets. In 38 starts with the team, Darnold would go 13-25 with 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He looked overwhelmed at times with the Jets.
Darnold would play two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and a season with the San Francisco 49ers before he had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings last year. But Darnold's tenure with Minnesota would last just one season before he left in free agency.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested Darnold was the most dangerous addition for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Darnold signed with the Seahawks after a successful season with the Vikings.
"Truth is, Darnold is entering a whole new situation with a new offensive coordinator, albeit one with a similar system to the one he just left, and an all-new surrounding cast," Sobleski wrote. "To be fair, he did the same a year ago and flourished. However, the Seahawks aren't set up for success like the Vikings were. How successful Seattle is now falls squarely on the shoulders of the quarterback."
Darnold is going to be the center piece of a Seahawks offense that lost DK Metcalf this season. The veteran signal caller isn't going to have the help that he did in Minnesota, but that shouldn't be a huge difference.
Still, it's good to see the veteran having success in the NFL. Many Jets fans thought very highly of Darnold when they used a top three pick on him.
More NFL: Jets, Aaron Glenn Receive Harsh Criticism, Bleak Prediction