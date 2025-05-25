Jets Country

Ex-Jets Draft Bust Named Seahawks' 'Most Dangerous Addition'

Former Jets first round pick Sam Darnold looks to be a huge addition for the Seahawks.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) shakes hands with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets used the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to select talented quarterback Sam Darnold.

Unfortunately, Darnold would never succeed with the Jets. In 38 starts with the team, Darnold would go 13-25 with 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. He looked overwhelmed at times with the Jets.

Darnold would play two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and a season with the San Francisco 49ers before he had a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings last year. But Darnold's tenure with Minnesota would last just one season before he left in free agency.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested Darnold was the most dangerous addition for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Darnold signed with the Seahawks after a successful season with the Vikings.

"Truth is, Darnold is entering a whole new situation with a new offensive coordinator, albeit one with a similar system to the one he just left, and an all-new surrounding cast," Sobleski wrote. "To be fair, he did the same a year ago and flourished. However, the Seahawks aren't set up for success like the Vikings were. How successful Seattle is now falls squarely on the shoulders of the quarterback."

Darnold is going to be the center piece of a Seahawks offense that lost DK Metcalf this season. The veteran signal caller isn't going to have the help that he did in Minnesota, but that shouldn't be a huge difference.

Still, it's good to see the veteran having success in the NFL. Many Jets fans thought very highly of Darnold when they used a top three pick on him.

More NFL: Jets, Aaron Glenn Receive Harsh Criticism, Bleak Prediction

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News