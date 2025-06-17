NFL Writer Reveals 'Worst Case Scenario' For Justin Fields, Jets
The entire Jets season has seemingly been placed on the shoulders of newly signed quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields was signed for $40 million over two years, though the Jets could turn it into a one-year deal if they don't find success this season. What would a disastrous season look like for Fields and the Jets?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently revealed the "worst-case scenario" for the Jets offense would be Fields and new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand never getting the team off the ground.
"The Jets might not be that committed to Fields financially, but they're more or less committed to giving him this season," Ballentine wrote. "Turning things over to Tyrod Taylor would be a worst-case scenario. That being said, the fit between Fields and Engstrand is hypothetical at this point. Engstrand was able to contribute along with Ben Johnson in Detroit, but Jared Goff is a much different quarterback than Fields.
"While Fields is a dynamic athlete, he isn't the best at playing within the timing of an offense. Engstrand will have his work cut out to find the perfect balance between catering to his strengths and getting the New York playmakers the ball. If not, the Jets are going to be back to square one heading into the 2026 offseason."
With a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, the Jets have a lot of moving pieces this season. If the offense doesn't get off the ground, it could be Fields' fault, Engstrand's fault, or a combination of both.
But the team needs to see a glimpse of success at the very least. Whether it's the scheme working well or Fields making plays, the worst-case scenario for this Jets offense would be the team losing all hope and heading into the offseason back at square one.
More NFL: NFL Writer Reveals 'Best-Case Scenario' For Jets Offense