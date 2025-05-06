NFL Writer Shockingly Expects Jets To Pursue QB In 2026
The New York Jets made the bold move this offseason to cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, promptly replacing him with 26-year-old Justin Fields.
While Fields hasn't had the most successful NFL career, he's still young and packed with talent.
Still, there are some in the media who are completely ready to give up on the young quarterback.
CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso recently suggested the Jets would be one of the top teams in the league in pursuit of a quarterback in 2026 despite signing Fields this offseason.
"All this is to say -- I think Fields can be a serviceable bridge quarterback (and the same is true for ageless wonder Tyrod Taylor) with the Jets," Trapasso wrote. "Do I feel confident in him as New York's long-term solution in the shotgun? No. New GM Darren Mougey will likely be a motivated buyer in next year's draft class at quarterback. "
To consider Fields a "bridge quarterback" feels like a bit of a slap in the face. Tyrod Taylor would be a bridge quarterback. Carson Wentz would be a bridge quarterback. But it's hard to imagine the Jets committing $40 million to a 26-year-old with immense potential, only for him to be a brudge quarterback for one year.
Now, this isn't to say Fields will be the answer. If he struggles mightily and the Jets are picking in the top three in the 2026 NFL Draft, there's a good chance general manager Darren Mougey looks to replace Fields.
But it seems like a stretch to be certain the Jets will look for a new signal caller before Fields even plays a snap for the team.
More NFL: NFL Writer Urges Jets To Look Ahead To Arch Manning, 2026