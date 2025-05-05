NFL Writer Urges Jets To Look Ahead To Arch Manning, 2026
The New York Jets made a lot of moves, including the signing of Justin Fields, to try to be competitive as soon as possible. It seems they're turning the page to a new era of Jets football and fans should be excited about it.
But not everybody is excited about it.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Jets should be ready to look toward 2026 and prospect quarterback Arch Manning rather than this season.
"At the same time, New York can't look at its quarterback room and think it's been solved. Fields has to prove he belongs. Until he does, the position remains on the table going into next offseason," Sobleski wrote. "The Jets can release Fields next year and designate him as a June 1 cut to save $10 million of his $23 million salary-cap charge.
"They can then come in and operate a more traditional offensive scheme under coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who spent the last three seasons as the Detroit Lions' passing game coordinator. Unless the Jets fully embrace the running aspect of Fields' game and lean on their talented stable of running backs, they will almost certainly be looking for another quarterback in less than a year."
This kind of suggestion is very shocking and very bold.
The Jets have shown full trust in Fields. The signal caller is still just 26 years old and has a lot of promise in the NFL. This season isn't "Super Bowl or bust" for the Jets. They're still building and growing.
If the Jets struggle at times, that doesn't mean they need to blow their roster up again.
More NFL: Jets' Second Round Pick Tabbed Team's 'Best Draft Selection'