Jets Country

NFL Writer Urges Jets To Look Ahead To Arch Manning, 2026

Is 2025 going to be a wasted year for the Jets?

Zach Pressnell

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) throws a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) throws a pass during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets made a lot of moves, including the signing of Justin Fields, to try to be competitive as soon as possible. It seems they're turning the page to a new era of Jets football and fans should be excited about it.

But not everybody is excited about it.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently suggested the Jets should be ready to look toward 2026 and prospect quarterback Arch Manning rather than this season.

"At the same time, New York can't look at its quarterback room and think it's been solved. Fields has to prove he belongs. Until he does, the position remains on the table going into next offseason," Sobleski wrote. "The Jets can release Fields next year and designate him as a June 1 cut to save $10 million of his $23 million salary-cap charge.

"They can then come in and operate a more traditional offensive scheme under coordinator Tanner Engstrand, who spent the last three seasons as the Detroit Lions' passing game coordinator. Unless the Jets fully embrace the running aspect of Fields' game and lean on their talented stable of running backs, they will almost certainly be looking for another quarterback in less than a year."

This kind of suggestion is very shocking and very bold.

The Jets have shown full trust in Fields. The signal caller is still just 26 years old and has a lot of promise in the NFL. This season isn't "Super Bowl or bust" for the Jets. They're still building and growing.

If the Jets struggle at times, that doesn't mean they need to blow their roster up again.

More NFL: Jets' Second Round Pick Tabbed Team's 'Best Draft Selection'

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News