NFL Writer Suggests Jets' Veteran Offensive Tackle Could Be Cut

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmet on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have made some major changes, specifically on offense, heading into the 2025 regular season.

While the big upgrades have come at quarterback and head coach, it's hard to talk about the Jets' offseason without mentioning first round pick Armand Membou, who's expected to start in New York from day one. What does this mean for the rest of the offensive line room?

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Jets could cut ties with veteran offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor considering how low of a chance it is that he starts for the Jets going forward.

"The New York Jets took a flier on offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor this offseason, even after he essentially walked away from the rival Patriots early in the 2024 season," Knox wrote. "Okorafor did start 59 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers before landing in New England last year.

"However, he may never get a chance to start in New York after the Jets used their first-round pick on Armand Membou. If Okorafor is adamant about finding a starting role, he could find himself out of New York nearly a year after he forced his way out of New England."

If Okorafor wants to start, it's unlikely to come in New York. The Jets have used their first-round pick on franchise offensive tackles over the last two seasons and, as a result, are likely to roll forward with these two over Okorafor.

Having the veteran tackle on the roster would provide solid depth in case of injuries, but it wouldn't be the end of the world if he demands out at some point.

