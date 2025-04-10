Jets' Draft Strategy Should Be Obvious After Allen Lazard Deal
For a bulk of the offseason, the New York Jets' biggest weakness on their roster was the wide receiver core.
The team has Garrett Wilson, but they cut Davante Adams. Allen Lazard was making quite a bit of money and most experts expected Lazard to get cut before the NFL Draft. With that in mind, the Jets needed a wide receiver and a prospect like Tetairoa McMillan at No. 7 overall in the first round would make quite a bit of sense.
But Lazard shockingly took a massive pay cut to remain with the team. This gives the Jets another quality wide receiver option on the roster and eliminates the gaping hole at wide receiver two. Now, this doesn't mean Lazard is going to be a superstar, but it does mean the Jets don't have to be as aggressive with the No. 7 pick in the draft.
Instead, the Jets' plans should be obvious with this pick: draft an offensive lineman.
With Morgan Moses and and Tyron Smith departing in free agency, the Jets need to find another franchise offensive tackle. Luckily for them, there are two talents in this draft who could fall to the Jets at No. 7: Armand Membou and Will Campbell.
At this point in time, it would be shocking to see the Jets draft anybody besides Membou or Campbell. The only exception here is if Shedeur Sanders falls to them or the Jets opt to trade back in the draft. Besides that, expect New York to target offensive lineman early and often in the 2025 NFL Draft.
