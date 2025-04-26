Could Jets Capitalize On Unprecedented Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Slide?
Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets opted to cut ties with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Shortly after, they signed Justin Fields to be the team's new franchise quarterback.
But that didn't leave them out of the race for Shedeur Sanders at pick No. 7 in the eyes of the media. Many media members expected the Jets to explore the idea of landing Sanders in the top ten, as it seemed like quite a steal at the time to land such a talented quarterback at pick No. 7 when he was projected to go in the top three.
Luckily for the Jets faithful, New York didn't seem to entertain the idea of drafting Sanders. Instead, they selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou, who already seems like the perfect fit in Aaron Glenn's offense.
Sanders fell down the draft board to the Jets at pick No. 42, too. Again, New York decided to go in a different direction, selecting LSU's Mason Taylor instead. Taylor fills a huge hole at tight end for the Jets.
But Sanders is still falling. If he makes it all the way to pick No. 73 (the Jets' third round pick), could New York explore the idea of drafting him?
I would certainly think so, given the circumstances.
Taking him in the first round never made sense for the Jets, but taking him at No. 73 overall would work out just fine. It would allow Sanders to compete with Fields to be the team's quarterback. If Fields is the better option, he can play out his two-year deal and potentially sign a contract extension. If Sanders outplays Fields, he could take the job and the Jets could cut ties with the Ohio State product.
Either way, a good quarterback competition never hurt anybody. Landing Sanders in the third round would be a steal for any team, let alone a team with a bit of a question mark at quarterback.
