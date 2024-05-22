One Large Looming Question for New York Jets as Season Approaches
The New York Jets have one of the more complete rosters they have experienced in years as they head into the 2024 NFL season.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is back and fully healthy. By all accounts, he has looked absolutely incredible during OTAs, even being just eight months removed from achilles surgery.
The Jets have done all they can to surround Rodgers with weapons and protection this offseason, such as drafting four offensive players in the first five rounds of the NFL draft while signing tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.
New York has a real chance to compete for the AFC East title, with national pundits predicting a win total anywhere from nine to 11 wins. That would be a massive improvement for Robert Saleh's squad compared to the last few seasons.
That type of record would also likely indicate a playoff berth.
But according to Sports Illustrated one large question remains for this team ahead of the season and that is where on the offensive line will Olu Fashanu play?
"The Jets had a strong offseason after filling multiple holes on Aaron Rodgers’s offensive line," writes Gilberto Manzano." They signed offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and drafted Fashanu in the first round. But they now have a good problem deciding where to play Fashanu, the No. 11 pick. He could play guard, but the team also has free-agent addition John Simpson and stud lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker."
If that is the largest question remaining for the Jets heading into the season then they are in a great place to start the year.
Plus, Aaron Rodgers is back!