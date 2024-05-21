Aaron Rodgers Reportedly On Absolute Fire During OTAs
The hype is getting real for the New York Jets during OTAs.
Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is showing why the Jets traded for him last year, looking as good as he ever has coming off his Achilles injury.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic posted on X that Rodgers appears to be putting on a show, and she's exactly correct with that assessment.
Connor Hughes of SNY posted some of the highlights of the day, including Rodgers throwing back-to-back touchdowns in the red zone.
"QB Aaron Rodgers with back-to-back TDs in the red zone. One to Allen Lazard. That one Lazard was just open. The second was a very nice throw to Garrett Wilson through a tight window. That might be all for Rodgers today. If so he’s 13 of 15 with 3 TDs," Hughes wrote. "5 for 5 in 7-on-7, 8 for 10 with 3 TDs in 11-on-11 work."
While practice isn't going to be the end all be all when the season starts, this is as encouraging of a sign as possible for New York.
If they're going to be the team everyone's hoping for them to be, it'll be because of what the 40-year-old star does.
Allen Lazard also seemed to have a nice day, which is a very promising sign. Potentially being the WR4 in this offense, if he can get back to what he was when he was with Rodgers during their time with the Green Bay Packers, other teams should be worried about what this Jets offense will do.
The most promising sign of all of this is that the California native appears to be healthy.
Achilles injuries are tricky for anyone, but factoring in his age, there were some warranted concerns.
However, that doesn't look to be the issue as the four-time Most Valuable Player Award winner impressed in a big way on Tuesday.