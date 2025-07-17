Packers Free Agent Could Help Jets Improve Weak Position
The New York Jets still have some roster weaknesses to think about.
The Mason Taylor holdout situation appears to be nearing a resolution, but even with Taylor fully in, New York’s tight end situation isn’t amazing. Taylor himself is only a 21-year-old rookie, and asking him to carry the load as a starter might not be wise for his development or the team's success in 2025. Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt are depth pieces, but neither is an excellent option.
The Jets aren’t going to have a star tight end falling into their lap before the season, but there’s still reason to take a look at some available free agents. Giving opportunities to multiple guys during training camp would be a good way to possibly find an unexpected solution at the position, or at the very least improve the depth chart compared to where it currently stands.
New York has focused on shoring up the offensive line to ensure solid protection for Justin Fields, and that is wise. But Fields will also need weapons to work with. The receiver corps outside of Garrett Wilson is nothing to write home about, and the mediocre tight end situation has just been outlined above.
There’s no reason Jets general manager Darren Mougey shouldn’t be monitoring the situation with some free-agent tight ends looking for work. Tyler Davis is one guy to keep an eye on. Davis, 28, was with the Green Bay Packers from 2021 up until last season. He was a sixth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 out of Georgia Tech. He also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad in 2021.
Davis’ NFL production has been minimal — eight receptions for 61 yards — but he’s always been knocking on the door and has a level of talent that winning franchises like the Packers have been intrigued by.
If the Jets are keeping an open mind at the tight end position, Davis is someone to watch.
