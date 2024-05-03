National Champion DE, Three-Year Miami Starter Highlight New York Jets' UDFA Class
The New York Jets spent most of their draft capital on beefing up the offense. Subsequently, New York went heavy on defense in the undrafted free agent market.
With rookie minicamp kicking off on Friday, the Jets unveiled an eclectic list of 17 UDFA signees who will compete for an NFL roster spot over the next four months. Eleven of the 17 rookies, including two highly-intriguing prospects, are defensive players.
New York added four defensive lineman highlighted by Miami's Leonard Taylor III and Michigan edge rusher Braiden McGregor. Both men boast Power 5 starting experience while the latter averaged 28 snaps per game for the national champion Wolverines.
The Jets added two safeties to a position group in need of depth players. Duke's Al Blades Jr. and Tulane's Jarius Monroe will look to follow the path of current Jets' starting free safety Tony Adams, who made the 53-man roster as an UDFA in 2022.
Despite featuring two All-Pro starters — Quincy Williams and CJ Mosley — at the position, the Jets signed three undrafted linebackers to presumably battle for backup spots behind Jamien Sherwood.
On offense, New York inked two receivers from the Sunshine State — Miami's Tyler Harrell and small-schooler Marcus Riley out of Florida A&M. Just last season, two UDFA rookie receivers landed spots on the 53-man roster as Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee went from unknowns to fan favorites over the summer.
For those disappointed Brock Bowers bandwagon drivers, the Jets added a tight end by signing South Alabama's Lincoln Sefcik, who totaled 62 receptions in 34 college games.
2024 Jets' UDFA Signings
CB Shemar Bartholomew, Georgia Southern
S Al Blades Jr., Duke
LB Jimmy Ciarlo, Army
WR Tyler Harrell, Miami
QB Peewee Jarrett, West Florida
LB Tre Jenkins, San Jose State
DE Tyreek Johnson, South Carolina
CB Myles Jones, Duke
OL Brady Latham, Arkansas
DE Braiden McGregor, Michigan
S Jarius Monroe, Tulane
WR Marcus Riley, Florida A&M
TE Lincoln Sefcik, South Alabama
LB Jackson Sirmon, California
DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami
OL Willie Tyler, Louisville
DL Eric Watts, Connecticut