National Champion DE, Three-Year Miami Starter Highlight New York Jets' UDFA Class

The New York Jets kicked off their rookie minicamp by announcing the signings of 17 undrafted free agents on Friday in Florham Park.

The New York Jets spent most of their draft capital on beefing up the offense. Subsequently, New York went heavy on defense in the undrafted free agent market.

With rookie minicamp kicking off on Friday, the Jets unveiled an eclectic list of 17 UDFA signees who will compete for an NFL roster spot over the next four months. Eleven of the 17 rookies, including two highly-intriguing prospects, are defensive players.

New York added four defensive lineman highlighted by Miami's Leonard Taylor III and Michigan edge rusher Braiden McGregor. Both men boast Power 5 starting experience while the latter averaged 28 snaps per game for the national champion Wolverines.

The Jets added two safeties to a position group in need of depth players. Duke's Al Blades Jr. and Tulane's Jarius Monroe will look to follow the path of current Jets' starting free safety Tony Adams, who made the 53-man roster as an UDFA in 2022.

Despite featuring two All-Pro starters — Quincy Williams and CJ Mosley — at the position, the Jets signed three undrafted linebackers to presumably battle for backup spots behind Jamien Sherwood.

On offense, New York inked two receivers from the Sunshine State — Miami's Tyler Harrell and small-schooler Marcus Riley out of Florida A&M. Just last season, two UDFA rookie receivers landed spots on the 53-man roster as Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee went from unknowns to fan favorites over the summer.

For those disappointed Brock Bowers bandwagon drivers, the Jets added a tight end by signing South Alabama's Lincoln Sefcik, who totaled 62 receptions in 34 college games.

2024 Jets' UDFA Signings

CB Shemar Bartholomew, Georgia Southern

S Al Blades Jr., Duke

LB Jimmy Ciarlo, Army

WR Tyler Harrell, Miami

QB Peewee Jarrett, West Florida

LB Tre Jenkins, San Jose State

DE Tyreek Johnson, South Carolina

CB Myles Jones, Duke

OL Brady Latham, Arkansas

DE Braiden McGregor, Michigan

S Jarius Monroe, Tulane

WR Marcus Riley, Florida A&M

TE Lincoln Sefcik, South Alabama

LB Jackson Sirmon, California

DL Leonard Taylor III, Miami

OL Willie Tyler, Louisville

DL Eric Watts, Connecticut

