Polarizing Ex-Jets Coach Lands Second Interview For AFC Head Coach Job
One former New York Jets head coach certainly seems like he has a chance to land a new job this cycle.
Former Jets coach Robert Saleh has been a hot name to watch despite being fired by the Jets after just five games in 2024. The Jets were 2-3 and the team decided to make a shocking pivot and fire Saleh then and there. New York won just three more games the rest of the season and finished with a 5-12 record.
Saleh is available and reportedly will go in for a second interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant head coach position, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a second interview with the Jaguars scheduled for Friday, per sources," Fowler said. "Saleh acquitted himself well in first interview and gets a longer look."
Saleh spent some time in Jacksonville from 2014 through 2016 as the team's linebackers coach. He was somewhat of a polarizing figure in New York. After his departure, there was a faction of the fanbase that thought he was being scapegoated and it wasn't the right move. Others pointed to his overall record with the team and thought it was the right move.
It was a tough decision and at this point there's no way to know, The Jets' head coach position is open and there have been rumors that the team is nearing a decision. Saleh seems like he has a chance to land a role this offseason. Hopefully, both sides get what they want.
