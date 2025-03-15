Pro Bowl LB Projected For Big Year After Leaving Jets
The New York Jets have made a few solid additions this offseason, led by quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Aaron Glenn. But they've also lost a few pieces of the team.
This includes edge rusher Haason Reddick. Reddick recently agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York only had the star edge rusher for one year and it was nothing short of a disaster.
After posting four consecutive double digit sack seasons, Reddick sat out for nearly half the season awaiting a long-term contract. He played in 10 games and recorded just one sack and two tackles for loss with the Jets.
Despite the 30-year-old's disastrous season with the Jets, NFL insider Bucky Brooks recently called Reddick's signing with the Buccaneers "the perfect marriage."
"After posting four consecutive 11-plus-sack seasons from 2020 to 2023, the speed-rushing demon should re-emerge as a premier playmaker in Tampa," Brooks wrote. "Todd Bowles’ aggressive scheme should create more one-on-one opportunities for the ninth-year pro to win utilizing his superior speed, quickness and athleticism to overwhelm blockers on the edge.
"With an entire offseason to knock off any rust remaining from an extended holdout in 2024 (he recorded just one sack and three QB hits in 10 games with the Jets after returning to the field), the former Pro Bowler could be the X-factor that helps the Buccaneers make a deep playoff run this season."
Last season should be looked at as an anomaly for the 30-year-old. He spent a lot of time off the field and didn't get the preseason or training camp to find his footing. Reddick recorded 50.5 sacks from 2020 to 2023. It's much more likely he returns to this kind of player in the Buccaneers scheme.
Still, the Jets made the right decision to let him walk in free agency.
More NFL: Jets Dodge Expensive Bullet As Cooper Kupp Signs $45 Million Deal With Seahawks