Projected Jets Trade Sends Disgruntled Superstar To New York

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The New York Jets desperately need another wide receiver, and the perfect option just landed on the trade block.


Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has officially requested a trade following an unsuccessful attempt to sign a contract extension. Now, it seems like the team will be forced to cut ties with him ahead of the season. That's where the Jets could swoop in as the beneficiary of this drama.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently put together a hypothetical trade package that would send McLaurin to the Jets in exchange for wide receiver Malachi Corley and a 2026 second-round pick.

"In his first year as New York Jets general manager, Darren Mougey prioritized the young talent on his roster, signing cornerback Sauce Gardner and wideout Garrett Wilson to massive extensions," Moton wrote. "Now, he can take an aggressive approach to bolster a weak complementary receiver group behind Wilson.

"If the Jets want to see quarterback Justin Fields have a career rebirth as a quality starter, they should do their best to surround him with a well-rounded group of receivers. Wilson isn't enough. McLaurin could propel that unit over the top."

New York desperately needs a second option aside from Garrett Wilson. Wilson seems primed for a big year with his college quarterback, Justin Fields, throwing him passes. But Fields and Wilson both need another weapon on offense, or the opposing defense will be able to freely double team Wilson all season.

McLaurin, another Ohio State alumni like Fields and Wilson, would fit perfectly on the opposite side of the Jets star. Parting ways with Corley to replace him with a more talented pass catcher wouldn't be an issue. Losing a second-round pick would hurt, but at the end of the day, the Jets would be getting much better with this deal.

If New York can figure out a way to sign McLaurin to the contract extension he wants, this could be a match made in heaven.

