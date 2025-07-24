Jets Dodge Bullet With Justin Fields Injury Update; What's Next?
The New York Jets made a bold decision to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers and replace him with Justin Fields. In the early stages of training camp, this decision almost came back to bite the Jets as Fields went down with a lower leg injury.
As the details began to emerge, it appears as though the Jets dodged a bullet. Fields was diagnosed with a dislocated toe and isn't expected to miss any significant time. Surgery should be avoided, and the mobile quarterback is considered day-to-day.
With Fields out, backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor is expected to take reps with the first team.
For the Jets, there are a few options going forward. While this appears to be a freak accident injury for Fields, it's not going to be surprising if he ends up banged up throughout the season. He's one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the game, and the youngster isn't afraid to take a hit. Injuries will always be a bit of a concern with him.
Moving forward, the Jets need to have a plan in place in case Fields misses time, and it can't be assumed that Taylor can take over and win games.
The Jets could go sign a guy like Tyler Huntley in free agency. There's also a chance they swing a trade for a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Joe Flacco.
However, these moves aren't pressing right now, considering Fields is expected to be back well before Week 1. But if there are any complications with the recovery, the Jets will need to quickly pivot to a big move.
More NFL: Justin Fields Out? Why Emergency Trade For Veteran QB Makes Perfect Sense