Projecting 3 Big-Name Jets Free Agent Fits
The New York Jets still have enough cap space to get some sort of deal done in free agency.
The National Football League transaction wire is starting to slow down with offseason programs starting to kick up a notch. The spring league meetings will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will be an interesting few days and the Jets will kick off OTAs from May 20th through May 22nd. This is just the beginning, there will be more action from May 28th through the 30th and also June 2nd through June 5th.
We're going to start to see real action on the practice field, but there are still guys looking for jobs that the Jets should consider. New York currently has just over $25 million in cap space.
Here are three free agents New York should look into signing:
Keenan Allen - Most Recent Team: Chicago Bears
Allen is 33 years old and is a six-time Pro Bowler. Even in a down year for his standards in 2024 he still had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. He doesn't fit the mold for guys the Jets have added so far this offseason as he's over 30 years old, but he would immediately be the team's No. 2 receiver and give Justin Fields a reliable pass-catcher across the middle.
Amari Cooper - Most Recent Team: Buffalo Bills
This is a similar idea as above. Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler and is coming off a down year for his standards. He had 547 yards on 44 catches. That still would be good for the No. 2 spot on the Jets. From 2019 through 2023, Cooper had over 1,100 receiving yards in four of the five seasons.
Jadeveon Clowney - Most Recent Team: Carolina Panthers
Clowney is one of the more intriguing pass rushers available after Carolina opted to cut ties with him. He has 15 sacks over the last two years and is just 33 years old.