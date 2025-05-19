Jets Have 'Perfect' Playmaker For Justin Fields
The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offense this offseason in tight end Tyler Conklin.
Obviously, the Jets lost other guys as well, but the tight end position was in shambles after Conklin opted to leave in free agency. The Jets used the 2025 National Football League Draft to help fill the hole by selecting former LSU tight end Mason Taylor with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Taylor is coming off a 2024 season in which he racked up 546 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 55 catches in 12 games for LSU. He's expected to be a big piece for this Jets offense right away and NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay had nothing but positive things to say about him. McShay even said that Taylor is "perfect" for new Jets quarterback Justin Fields on "The McShay Show."
"(The New York Jets) absolutely need it," McShay said. "And with that quarterback situation, you need security over the middle of the field and Mason Taylor's perfect for Justin Fields."
Taylor was a star for LSU. He set the program record for receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) by a tight end. He also broke the record for catches by a tight end in a season in LSU history with 55.
This is a guy who could have a big impact from day No. 1. It's hard not to be excited about him.
