Raiders Reportedly Eyeing Top Jets Draft Target At Pick No. 6
The New York Jets need to upgrade their offensive line in a big way during the NFL Draft and they're reportedly quite enamored by Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.
Membou has the size and strength to play offensive tackle at the highest level. If he's available at pick No. 7, it's safe to assume he's one of the Jets' top options.
Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently put together a mock draft that had Membou come off the board to the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 6, just one pick ahead of the Jets. Fried's not the only one making this prediction. There's growing speculation that Membou and Will Campbell could both be off the board in the first six picks.
"D.J. Glaze was quietly impressive for the Raiders last season, but the new regime doesn't seem sold on him at right tackle," Fried wrote. "Missouri's Armand Membou is a plug-and-play starter at the position with an even higher ceiling."
If Membou goes one pick ahead of the Jets, New York may need to explore a trade back option. While options like Kelvin Banks Jr. would be available to fill the massive need at offensive tackle, it would be a crushing blow to miss out on the guy they want at that spot.
Players like Tyler Warren and Jahdae Barron would come into play a lot more with Membou off the board, too. Warren has made a lot of waves as a potential top 10 pick in this season's draft.
Either way, the Jets need to be prepared for what a draft would look like with Membou off the board.
