Jets Insider Makes Shocking NFL Draft Prediction For New York
The upcoming NFL Draft is set to be a league-altering event with multiple NFL teams looking to turn their franchises around.
For the New York Jets, this draft is as important as ever because it helps set the table for newly signed quarterback Justin Fields. Fields and the Jets need help across the offensive line as well in multiple skill position groups.
ESPN recently put together their annual NFL Nation mock draft, where 32 different reporters, insiders, and journalists took control over a different team and made their own first-round mock draft. Jets insider Rich Cimini took control of New York in this simulation and made the shocking prediction that the Jets would draft Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 7 pick in the draft.
"TE Tyler Warren will be considered, but the Jets really want to upgrade at right tackle after losing Morgan Moses (Patriots)," Cimini wrote. "Banks was a three-year starter at left tackle, but the feeling is that he could make the switch to the right side. The Jets could have their bookends for the next decade in Banks and Olu Fashanu, last year's first-round pick. That would help new QB Justin Fields and the ground attack."
In this simulation, Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou and LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell were off the table already. That leaves the Jets targeting a position (offensive tackle) over the best player available. In their scenario, this could make a lot of sense.
Instead of reaching on Tyler Warren, the Jets could take a safe offensive lineman with the upside of becoming a franchise offensive tackle.
