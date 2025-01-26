Ranking Biggest Remaining Decisions For Jets Before 2025 Season
The New York Jets certainly haven't been on vacation since the regular season came to an end.
Some teams may have taken a day or two to decompress after the regular season, but not the Jets. New York immediately turned its attention to filling its open head coach and general manager positions. The Jets have done both now with the hiring of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey.
The Jets may have a little bit of breathing room right now, but there still are a lot of other decisions the team is going to have to make. It's nice to have Glenn and Mougey with the organization now, but they will have to dive in pretty quickly to get the team on track.
Here is a ranking of the top remaining decisions that Mougey and Glenn will need to sort out.
1) Will Aaron Rodgers be back in 2025?
This at least is the most high-profile decision. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer under contract for the 2025 season but his future is murky, to say the least. There's a chance he could retire, but if he doesn't, the first big decision will be whether to bring him back. This decision could have a domino affect on the rest of the offseason.
2) Same question as above but this time with Davante Adams
Adams is another superstar and Hall-of-Fame-level talent. He's under contract for 2025 at a massive price. If Rodgers goes, don't be shocked if Adams does too. If Rodgers stays, maybe New York and the superstar can renegotiate. It doesn't seem like he will be playing on his current deal so he either will be elsewhere or on a renegotiated deal.
3) Will any of Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, or Breece Hall get new contracts?
All three were drafted in 2022 and there has been chatter about who could get contract extensions. Wilson seems like the most likely of the three. There also have been rumors he could look to get traded if Rodgers returns. All in all, the Jets will have to walk a thin line between retaining veterans like Rodgers and keeping the young guys happy.
4) Filling out coordinator positions
It's a new era in New York and Glenn and Mougey are going to have build up a staff that can help the team turn things around.
5) The 2025 NFL Draft
This draft won't be here until April but the Jets are going to be interesting to watch. They have the No. 7 pick and will have to decide whether to use it or make some sort of deal.
6) Free agency
The Jets have some cap question marks but will need to find a way to add some more firepower this offseason. New York also has internal pieces heading to free agency, like DJ Reed.
More NFL: Jets Make Second Big Decision Of Offseason; Is Aaron Rodgers Next?