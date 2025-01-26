Jets Make Second Big Decision Of Offseason; Is Aaron Rodgers Next?
The New York Jets finished the regular season with a few pressing questions.
New York needed to land a new head coach and general manager to lead the team into the future. The Jets recently got their rumored top choice for head coach in former New York star Aaron Glenn.
The general manager role has taken longer to fill and New York cast a wide net. The Jets interviewed a handful of candidates for the role and got their man on Saturday. New York reportedly is hiring former Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“A new GM in New York: Jets are hiring Broncos assistant G.M. Darren Mougey as their new general manager, per sources,” Schefter said. “Mougey has worked with three head coaches who reached the Super Bowl: Sean Payton, Gary Kubiak and John Fox. Mougey was a part of two Super Bowl teams, and the Broncos believe he played a key role in Denver’s resurgence this year.”
NFL insider Josina Anderson reported the news earlier in the day as well.
“Breaking: A high-level league source tells me Denver Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey is getting the Jets GM job,” Anderson said.
Mougey is just 39 years old and has had a variety of roles with the Broncos since 2012. He began his career in the NFL in 2012 as a scouting intern with Denver. Over the years, his role bounced around. On top of being a scouting intern, he was a personnel & scouting assistant, area scout, assistant director of college scouting, director of player personnel, and assistant general manager.
Now, he will have a chance as the general manager of the Jets. He won’t have long to settle into the role because he will have a massive decision to make pretty quickly. Will Aaron Rodgers return in 2025? It’s up in the air right now if he even wants to play, let alone return. He recently said the decision likely will come down to meeting wth the new coach and general manager and seeing if they want to continue the partnership.
Well, now the coach and general manager is in place. Maybe we will find out more in the near future about Rodgers.
