Report: Jets Officially Inform Aaron Rodgers Of Their Intentions To Cut Him
There appears to be no turning back now.
The New York Jets entered the offseason needing a new head coach, a new general manager, and a plan for the future of the quarterback position. After solving the first two issues, the Jets are taking the first steps towards working out a solution for the third.
Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey had to decide whether 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, was worth keeping around as the Jets' quarterback. As of this past weekend, the decision appeared to have been made, but now things are truly official.
On Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported that the Jets had informed Rodgers that he would be released, making him eligible to sign anywhere when free agency opens on Mar. 12. Rapaport's report also included a statement from Glenn and Mougey regarding the decision.
"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," the statement read. "It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."
Rodgers came to New York via trade with the Green Bay Packers in April of 2023. He tore his Achilles during the first drive of the ensuing season, missing every other game the Jets played in 2023, then led New York to a 5-12 record in 2024 while seeing diminished individual stats across the board.
Rodgers' tenure in New York will be remembered as much for his controversial off-field statements as much as the play on the field. From his weekly interviews on the Pat McAfee show that veered into odd conspiracy theories to his beef with late night host Jimmy Kimmel, it was clear Rodgers had become a distraction.
Now, the distraction will be gone, but the Jets will have to find a new quarterback while still paying off Rodgers' $49 million dead cap hit. At this point, all they can do is look forward.
