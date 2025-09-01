Reports: Aaron Rodgers Wanted Jets To Add Polarizing WR
The New York Jets cut ties with wide receiver Malachi Corley ahead of the league’s deadline to get rosters into 53-man compliance.
Corley was drafted last year in the third round but his stint with New York was quick and didn't go as planned. As the dust has settled on the Jets’ decision to move on and his signing with the Cleveland Browns, stories have come out about the young playmaker.
There’s been some noise out there about Corley not wanting to be on the practice squad. On top of this, ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared an interesting nugget on Sunday and said part of the reason why the Jets traded up to get Corley was because he was Aaron Rodgers' "favorite receiver" in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
The former Jets QB reportedly played a role in the Malachi Corley selection
"No. 9. The last word on Corley: Former coach Robert Saleh and ex-GM Joe Douglas had a strong affinity for Malachi Corley during the 2024 draft," Cimini said. "(Remember their text exchange, inspired by the movie "Draft Day"?) But don't underestimate the role of Aaron Rodgers in the decision to trade up for Corley. Rodgers studied the receivers in the draft and concluded that Corley was 'my favorite receiver' because of his 'mindset' and 'ferocity.' He shared those sentiments with team brass, which always aimed to please Rodgers. So the Jets traded up to take Corley with the first pick in the third round.
"Corley never panned out and was waived Tuesday. (He landed on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.) He played only nine games, becoming the second third-round pick by the Jets in the past 18 years to play fewer than 10 games before being cut. The other was Jachai Polite (2019), who was cut in his first training camp."
Unfortunately for both sides, things just didn't work out over the last year. Corley only played in nine games last year and the Jets opted to move on this summer. Now, he found a new opportunity with the Cleveland Browns and the Jets' receiver room looks a lot different than it did at the end of the 2024 season.
