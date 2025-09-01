ESPN Releases Surprising Projection For New York Jets
The New York Jets have a brand new look, but that doesn't mean that there is a universal belief that the team will be able to turn every thing around right away.
Last year, the Jets went 5-12 and finished in third place in the AFC East. The Buffalo BIlls finished in first place and the Miami Dolphins finished in second place. This Jets team approaching its Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers isn't the same team we saw at the end of the 2024 regular season, though. Aaron Rodgers isn't coming through the tunnel for the Jets anymore. Well, he'll be at the Week 1 showdown, but on the opposite side of the field as a member of the Steelers.
The Jets could surprise people in 2025 if things go their way
New York made a lot of changes this offseason. Aaron Glenn returned to the franchise to take over as the team's head coach. Justin Fields has replaced Rodgers as the team's starting quarterback. The Jets' offensive line is in a significantly better place right now on paper. The Jets look like they can be better in 2025, but ESPN's Mike Clay shared projections for the 2025 season and didn't have the Jets ranked highly. In fact, New York came in at No. 26 on Clay's rankings of each team heading into the 2025 season.
"No. 26. New York Jets," Clay said. "The Jets fumbled away a stacked roster last season, and the outlook doesn't appear bright now. A defense that includes DT Quinnen Williams, edge Jermaine Johnson and CB Sauce Gardner should be above average, but an offense led by quarterback Justin Fields and unproven skill players beyond wide receiver Garrett Wilson figures to be very limited."
The Jets actually came in as the lowest-ranked team in the AFC East on Clay's list. The Buffalo Bills came in at No. 2, the New England Patriots came in at No. 16, and the Miami Dolphins came in at No. 22 on Clay's list.
It's at least somewhat surprising to see New York that low. But, the pieces are in place to surprise people.
More NFL: Jakobi Meyers Called 'Name To Watch' For Jets Fans