Rob Gronkowski Suggests New York Jets Make Shocking Head Coaching Hire
The New York Jets will be in need of a new head coach during the upcoming NFL offseason. While there is a chance that they could keep interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, it's much more likely that they will bring in someone from outside the organization.
After all, the Jets have won just one game under Ulbrich's leadership.
No one knows what the future holds for the Jets. Some believe that the franchise could move on from superstar quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
However, if New York chooses to run it back one more year with Rodgers, one former NFL player threw a new name into the mix as a potential head coaching option for the Jets.
Rob Gronkowski, the former NFL superstar tight end, spoke out with a very surprising option. He thinks that Jon Gruden would be a perfect fit alongside Rodgers, as he told Kay Adams during his weekly appearance on "Up and Adams."
"He brings that passion. He loves the game of football. Just loves the energy that football brings to the table," Gronkowski said. "Jon Gruden loves a nice, solid quarterback ... That would be the fit. I would like to see that happen. That's how Aaron Rodgers stays with the Jets."
Gruden has not been in the good graces of the NFL since he was caught using anti-gay and misogynistic language while being the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Shortly after that story broke, he opted to resign from his position as Raiders head coach. He recently signed a three-year contract with Barstool Sports, but it includes an out clause if he returns to coaching.
Making the choice to hire Gruden would be a surprise. On the football side of things, it could make sense. He is well-regarded for his work as an offensive coach.
As an NFL head coach, Gruden compiled a 117-112 record. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win back in the 2002 season.
More than likely, New York will not hire Gruden. He can't be completey discounted, but it would be a surprising hire. The Jets usually don't like making moves when they know a ton of drama will surround them, the Rodgers acquisition being an outlier.
Hiring Gruden would bring a lot of heat from many different areas.
All of that being said, the franchise will need to find someone who can lead them back to success. After a brutal stretch over the last two years, they can't afford to miss with their next hire.
It will be interesting to see who New York ends up choosing to be their next head coach.