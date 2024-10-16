One Stat Shows Just How Badly New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers Needed Davante Adams
After years of ineptitude from the quarterback position, New York Jets fans were excited about their 2024 outlook with a healthy Aaron Rodgers leading the offense.
He was thought to be a massive upgrade over Zach Wilson, who played a part in torpedoing the offensive production the last few seasons he was on the team. The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was traded this offseason to the Denver Broncos with Tyrod Taylor signed to be the new backup.
With Rodgers under center, the team has looked more competent, but there is plenty that still needs to be ironed out.
Chemistry isn’t where it needs to be for the unit to operate at peak capacity. On several occasions throughout the game, the future Hall of Famer isn’t on the same page with his pass catchers.
Before Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills to close out Week 6, the running game had been virtually non-existent. Slow starts plagued the team during Robert Saleh’s tenure as head coach and underperformance played a part in his being fired.
While things appear to be running smoother this season, a shocking stat shows just how much the team has struggled in 2024.
Through the first six weeks of the season, New York has scored 113 points. That is the same amount they scored last season through the same number of weeks despite not having Rodgers in the lineup.
That speaks volumes to just how much interim head coach Greg Ulbrich has with the offense. They looked more cohesive with Todd Downing calling plays against the Bills, but it was clear something was missing.
That is why it is such a big deal that they were finally able to complete a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders to bring star wide receiver Davante Adams into the mix.
Already in Super Bowl or bust mode with Rodgers, it made sense to pull off a deal for his former No. 1 option with the Green Bay Packers. There isn’t as much risk given the chemistry they have from their tenure together and it was clear an upgrade was needed in the passing game.
With Adams joining Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mike Williams at wide receiver, and with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in the backfield, the future Hall of Famer has a ton of weaponry to work with.
If their scoring output doesn’t begin outpacing what they were doing in 2023 with Wilson, this season will continue going off the rails.