New York Jets Coach Recalls Insane Cohen Moment Showcasing Potential
Tarik Cohen hasn't played an NFL game in more than three years, but New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh hasn't forgotten about the undersized, but explosive running back who made an impression with the Chicago Bears.
"Tarik, explosive playmaker, starting to get back healthy," said Saleh.
In particular, he vividly remembers that electrifying punt return from the 2017 season. It was one of the first things he mentioned when asked about newly-signed running back on Wednesday in Florham Park.
"I think we share it from a defensive standpoint, having to game plan against him when he was with the Bears, he was a nightmare. I know when we played them, he had a punt return for a touchdown back at Soldier Field. So, he's a playmaker," the head coach added.
In a Week 13 game, during what was Saleh's first of four seasons as San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, Cohen, a fourth-round rookie at the time, fielded a second-quarter punt and took it 61 yards to the house for a 14-6 Bears' lead. He also returned 26 kickoffs for 583 yards that season.
One year later, Cohen went onto earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a punt returner, totaling 411 yards on 33 returns (12.5 ypr).
The running back lasted suited up in 2020, tearing his ACL and MCL. Attempting a comeback during heading into 2022, the former HBCU star suffered an Achilles tear.
Now, with more attention placed on kick returns due to offseason rule changes, Cohen is back on the comeback trail.
"With the new kickoff rules, these kick returners are going to touch the ball over 100 times a year, which is significant, at least that's what we're anticipating. And a guy like him, he's still young, obviously coming off his injuries, but we're excited to have him aboard," said Saleh.
He'll have to compete with incumbent returner Xavier Gipson for a roster spot, but he could also offer value as a scat back if he sticks.