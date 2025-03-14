Rodgers To Vikings?: Could Former Jets Star Follow In Brett Farve's Footsteps?
The New York Jets recently released quarterback Aaron Rodgers and signed Justin Fields to be their next franchise signal caller. With Rodgers in free agency, there have only been a handful of teams connected to him. One of those teams is the Minnesota Vikings, which would give Rodgers a strikingly similar career to Brett Farve.
Farve began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, but played just two games with the team. After that, Farve played 16 years with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers was drafted by the Packers and played 18 years with the team. Following their lengthy careers with the Packers, each signal caller moves on for a deal with the Jets.
Farve played one year in New York, as did Rodgers. Rodgers was under contract in New York for two seasons but missed an entire year with a torn Achillies. After Farve played a year with New York, he went to the Vikings and finished his career with two seasons as the Minnesota quarterback.
Could Rodgers follow the exact same path and sign with the Vikings to end his career?
It's certainly a possibility. The Steelers are reportedly looking at prospect Jaxson Dart as a potential first or second round pick. Pittsburgh also re-signed quarterback Mason Rudolph this week. They could also re-sign Russell Wilson if they wanted to. Either way, Pittsburgh isn't handcuffed to Rodgers.
Neither are the Giants. New York could use their top draft pick to select either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
The Vikings could be the outlier team that aggressively goes after Rodgers as a mentor to J.J McCarthy. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus before he could take the field in 2024, so it might be best to give him another year of development under Rodgers before giving him the keys to the team.
